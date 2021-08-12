TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 103,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

