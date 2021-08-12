Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of TEI stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.