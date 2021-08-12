Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.
THC opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
