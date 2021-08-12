Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

THC opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

