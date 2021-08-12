Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,887. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Textainer Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

