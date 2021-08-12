The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Tish Mendoza Sells 32,028 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,336,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

