The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

BNS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. 15,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,527. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

