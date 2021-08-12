The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$84.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$81.01. 1,163,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,793. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9070418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

