The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 155,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,384. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

