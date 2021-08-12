The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,384. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.