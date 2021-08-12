The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 124,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

