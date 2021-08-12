The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.51

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.51 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.