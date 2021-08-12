The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%.

NASDAQ:XONE traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 726,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $555.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48.

Get The ExOne alerts:

XONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.