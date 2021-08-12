The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE traded up $7.22 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

