The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $28.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 100.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,000. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares in the company, valued at $46,616,048.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.