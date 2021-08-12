The Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 44,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the average daily volume of 3,636 call options.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,150. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

