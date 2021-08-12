The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $247,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

