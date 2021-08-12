The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $28.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

WEN traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 92,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

