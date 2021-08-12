The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

