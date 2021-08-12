TheStreet Downgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

