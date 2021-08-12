TheStreet Lowers Universal (NYSE:UVV) to C+

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UVV traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. Universal has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 137.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.