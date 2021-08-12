ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

