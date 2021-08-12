ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 77,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 581,800 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $21.43.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

