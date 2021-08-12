Throne Market Cap Reaches $593,209.57 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Throne has a market capitalization of $593,209.57 and approximately $18,322.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.