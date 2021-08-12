Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 99.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 538.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $724,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

