TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 20314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $4,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 43.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 340.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.