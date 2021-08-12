Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 1,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,677. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.