Todd Pendleton Sells 13,807 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $1,357,918.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Pendleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

