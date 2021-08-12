Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

