Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.09

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and traded as low as $105.58. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 45,033 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

