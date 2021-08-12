Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.55. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 85,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. 31,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

