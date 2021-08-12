Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

TSE:TOT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at C$414,544.90. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 483,600 shares of company stock worth $2,104,111.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

