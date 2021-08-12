Traders Buy Large Volume of BP Call Options (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 428,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,214% compared to the average daily volume of 18,504 call options.

BP opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 64,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.