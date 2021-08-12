Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.01. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.