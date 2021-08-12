Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clearwater Paper Call Options (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,724 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,294% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $540.33 million, a P/E ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $2,137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

