TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.