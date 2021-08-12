TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

