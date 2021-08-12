TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.47.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
