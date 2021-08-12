TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded down $14.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $609.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,074. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $651.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,269,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.