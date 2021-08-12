TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

NASDAQ TA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 1,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 383.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

