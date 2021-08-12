Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,621. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $517.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. Analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

