Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 2506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $657.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

