TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Olivier Kohler Sells 11,700 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

