Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.60

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.60 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 224.75 ($2.94), with a volume of 1452200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.60 ($2.93).

Several analysts have commented on BBOX shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

