Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Evidently, earnings per share in second-quarter 2021 surged 148.8% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand. Triton expects profitability in the September quarter to increase sequentially, driven by an uptick in the leasing margin. Despite recent improvements, limited container redeliveries and low sale inventory leading to low disposal volume is a headwind. High debt is also worrisome for the company.”

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,558. Triton International has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.