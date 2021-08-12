TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Tops $342,379.75

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $342,379.75 and $20,878.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

