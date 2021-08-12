Truist Financial Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Hold

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,248. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Athene by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Athene by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

