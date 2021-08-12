Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MD remained flat at $$33.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $15,254,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.