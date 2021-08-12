Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 7,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

