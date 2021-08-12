Truist Securiti Comments on Medallia, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Medallia in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medallia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

