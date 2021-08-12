Truist Securiti Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

