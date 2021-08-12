Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.50 ($5.79). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 388,779 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYMN. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.81. The firm has a market cap of £863.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

